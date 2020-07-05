Guru Purnima 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt And Other Celebs Remember Their Mentors In Heart-Warming Posts

Amitabh Bachhan and Sanjay Dutt shared these pictures. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

On the occasion of Guru Purnima this year, celebrities filled their social media pages with heart-warming posts for their mentors. Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt were among the first ones who posted million-dollar throwback pictures of themselves and their parents, whom they called their "teachers" in their posts. Big B shared a black and white picture of himself sitting next to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote: "Poet Kabir says that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the guru give solace but when the guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path... without the guru, there be no knowledge; without knowledge there be no sacrament."

"Without sacrament, there be no culture; without culture, there be no conduct; without conduct, there be no respect; without respect, there be no humanness. Greetings on Guru Purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru," he added.

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of himself and his parents - actors Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis - and shared a touching message for them. He wrote: "Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. Happy Guru Purnima to all."

Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his performances in films such as Sarbjit, Highway and Laal Rang, dedicated his Guru Purnima post to his Monsoon Wedding co-star Naseeruddin Shah.

Padmini Kolhapure and Dia Mirza also shared Guru Purnima-special posts on social media.

To all those wonderful beings that enrich our lives with their wisdom and compassion. To all our teachers, to those that teach unknowingly, to the one's we seek out to learn from, #HappyGuruPoornimapic.twitter.com/sJXiUtJr29 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 5, 2020

India celebrated Guru Purnima on July 5 this year. The festival aims to honour teachers who have dedicated their lives to enlightening people. The word 'gu' means darkness and 'ru' means removal of darkness. Thus, 'guru' is said to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives and guides us on the right path. This day marks the first peak of the lunar cycle after the peak of the solar cycle.