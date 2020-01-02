Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Know About 10th Sikh Guru, His Inspiring Words

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2020: He was assassinated in 1708 at the age of 41.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2020: Today is 353rd birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Born in Bihar's capital Patna, he was a warrior, a spiritual master, a poet and a philosopher. He became the Sikh guru at the age of nine, after the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. His teachings and guidance have inspired and impacted many people across the globe. He was assassinated in 1708 at the age of 41. On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Sikh families distribute food to those in need.

Inspiring words of Guru Gobind Singh:

"God is one, but he has innumerable forms" - Guru Gobind Singh

"He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form." - Guru Gobind Singh

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within." - Guru Gobind Singh

"Egotism is such a terrible disease, iin the love of duality, they do their deeds." - Guru Gobind Singh

"He who regards all men as equals is religious." - Guru Gobind Singh

"Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds." - Guru Gobind Singh

"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you." - Guru Gobind Singh

"Do as much possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need, or in trouble." - Guru Gobind Singh