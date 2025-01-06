PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His thoughts inspire us to create a progressive, prosperous and compassionate society."

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate. pic.twitter.com/waDtUl4Gyy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh today. On this blessed occasion, we honour the great Guru's unparalleled courage, wisdom, and sacrifice. His teachings inspire us to uphold justice, equality, and selfless service. May his divine principles guide us towards a harmonious and righteous path," the post read.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji today.



On this blessed occasion, we honour the great Guru's unparalleled courage, wisdom, and sacrifice. His teachings inspire us to uphold justice, equality, and selfless service.



May his divine… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) January 6, 2025

Home Minister Amit Shah in his message said, "On the occasion of the birthday of the Tenth Guru, Sarbansdani Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I remember him and pay my obeisance to him. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed everything to protect culture, religion and humanity, remained firm on his principles in the face of fanatic invaders. His life, a symbol of sacrifice, bravery and dedication, will continue to guide everyone till eternity."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid his heartfelt tribute to the religious warrior on the occasion and said that he dedicated his entire life for the protection of religion and welfare of humanity.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great religious warrior, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, revered Shri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, on his sacred Prakash Parv, who dedicated his entire life for the protection of religion and the welfare of humanity," the post read.

Further, he wrote that the teachings and ideal life of Guru Gobind Singh has inspired people to follow the path of religion and serve humanity.

"Your teachings and ideal life will always inspire us to follow the path of religion and serve humanity," the post read.

In his post on the occasion Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Heartiest greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sarbans Dani, Sahib-e-Kamal and tenth Guru of Sikhism and founder of Khalsa Panth, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He gave the message of peace, love, unity, equality and brotherhood to the entire humanity and awakened the spirit of human service and social harmony in the hearts of people, which will always remain inspiring."

Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru gave the world the Khalsa Panth and is known for his ethics.

