Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Devotees Offer Prayers At Golden Temple In Punjab

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Devotees gather at Golden Temple in Amritsar to celebrate Gurpurab.

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today, thousands of devotees offered prayers in Punjab's Golden Temple Today. They also took dip in the holy pond called sarovar and sought blessings from Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born on this day. Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit various gurdwaras to take part in religious activities to mark the day. Gurpurab is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru. A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna.

On the holy day, leaders greeted the nation on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

"We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv (birth anniversary)," PM Modi tweeted in English and Punjabi.

PM Modi also posted a video highlighting Guru Gobind Singh's teachings and values.

"Guru Gobind Singh's values are at the roots of the creation of new India. I believe that all of us will strengthen our resolve of creating new India by following Guru Gobind Singh's path", the Prime Minister said.

ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

"Greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Throughout his life, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji stood up against injustice. His teachings transcend time and will remain relevant for all times," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

"May his teachings inspire us to be better human beings and guide the humanity to serve the needy, poor and downtrodden," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled Guru Gobind Singh's immense contribution for the betterment of mankind and said that his teachings will always inspire people.

"Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji dedicated his entire life to serving the people and fighting against injustice. He led by example and showed exemplary courage and sacrifice all his life. His teachings will continue to inspire the coming generations. I bow to him on his Jayanti," Mr Singh tweeted.