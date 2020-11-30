Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Nanak On Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: PM Modi paid tribute to Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his 551st birth anniversary. The country is celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished people. He shared that Guru Nanak's "thoughts keep motivating" people everyday. Political leaders and others across the country are greeting each other on Gurpurab. The first guru of the Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. he will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19. The 73 km stretch of the six-laned NH-19 is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour. Preparations have been going on in Varanasi for the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in Varanasi today; city decked up for the PM's visit

PM Modi will also visit the site of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, the Sarnath Archaeological Site and also attend Dev Diwali in Varanasi. The Prime Minister will light an earthen lamp at Raj Ghat in Varanasi to mark the beginning of Dev Diwali celebrations that is held every year in the month of Kartik. Eleven lakh earthen lamps with be lighted on both the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi.

