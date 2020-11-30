Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020: Facebook Wishes And Prakash Utsav Messages

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: The birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated today

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Today is Gurpurab - the most auspicious day in Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated across the globe by Sikhs and others as well. Greetings, quotes of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, messages with quotes of the great Sikh Guru and photos are shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. This year the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being observed. Guru Nanak Jayanti starts with Akhand Path or a non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs at the Gurdwaras. People take out processions called Nagar Kirtan in communities early in the morning. People walk down the streets chanting beautiful hymns and prayers. The Nagar Kirtan is led with a Palki or Palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the first Guru and founder of Sikhism

