Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Know About Guru Nanak Gurpurab Celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: The birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on November 30

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date: Guru Nanak Gurpurab marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. This year the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be observed. It is the most auspicious and significant day in Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated across India on November 30, Monday. Sikhs across the world celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. The date of Gurpurab varies from year to year, according to the Indian lunar calendar. People send greetings, decorate their houses with lights and visit the Gurudwara. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a holiday in India.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is a day of reverence and reminder for the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and his selfless service to people.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab: Here is how the day is celebrated

Two days ahead of Gurpurab, Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs is held in the Gurdwaras. A day before Gurpurab, Nagar Kirtan is organised in communities. Nagar Kirtan is a procession taken out by devotees early in the morning. People walk down the streets chanting beautiful hymns and prayers. The Nagar Kirtan is led with a Palki or Palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib.

On Gurpurab, celebrations begin as early as 3 am, during the Amrit Vela or the auspicious period between 3 am and 6 am. Morning prayers are sung followed by the recital of Katha and Kirtan in praise of Guru Nanak.

A some Gurdwaras night-long prayers are held. Hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib are recited at 1:20 am, the birth time of Guru Nanak.

Gurudwaras organize langar, a special community lunch, where everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or class is offered prashad or food. This signifies the selfless service towards people - a big part of Sikhism.