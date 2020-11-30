Guru Nanak Gurpurab Today. Celebrations Across India. See Pics

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: With COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Shabad Kirtan Gurbani at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Millions are celebrating Gurpurab  or the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today. With COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Families offered prayers and lit candles at the Golden Temple. The Golden Temple has been beautifully illuminated like previous years. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the Full Moon day of Kartik. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. 

"Along with my family, I have come here all the way from Guwahati to offer prayers on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. We felt so good," Sanjay Kumar, a devotee told news agency ANI. "A large number of devotees have come here to offer prayers from far away," said another devotee, Umarjeet Singh.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees at the Golden Temple on Gurpurab

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, other leaders including Rahul Gandhi paid tribute and wished people on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the founder of Sikhism.  

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Golden Temple lit up for Gurpurab 

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is a day of reverence and reminder for the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and his selfless service to people.   

On Gurpurab, celebrations began as early as 3 am, during the Amrit Vela or the auspicious period between 3 am and 6 am. Morning prayers were sung followed by the recital of Katha and Kirtan in praise of Guru Nanak.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!

