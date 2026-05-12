Gujarat Prepares For Census 2027 With Digital Self-Enumeration Initiative

The Directorate of Census Operations in Gujarat has officially commenced preparatory activities for the 2027 Census, marking a significant shift toward digital-first data collection. During a press briefing held at the Government Circuit House in Gandhinagar, officials detailed the upcoming phases of the exercise, which include a landmark self-enumeration portal and traditional door-to-door listing. This initiative aims to streamline the massive undertaking of capturing the state's demographic landscape while ensuring high levels of accuracy and ease for the public.

For the first time in the history of the Indian Census, citizens will be able to provide their household details through a dedicated online portal. This self-enumeration window is scheduled to run from May 17 to May 31, 2026. Through this secure platform, residents can voluntarily submit information regarding their housing conditions, available amenities and household assets. The move is designed to encourage digital participation and provide a convenient alternative to the manual interview process.

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Digital Portal Opens for Voluntary Public Participation

Following the self-enumeration phase, the House Listing Operations (HLO) will transition to field-based data collection. From June 1 to June 30, 2026, appointed census functionaries will conduct door-to-door visits across Gujarat. These enumerators will utilise a specially designed mobile application, the HLO App, to record data digitally. This transition away from paper-based forms is intended to enhance the speed of data processing and minimise errors in the field.

Field Enumerators to Begin Door-to-Door House Listing

Sujal J. Mayatra, the Director of Census, emphasised that the data collected serves as the bedrock for national planning and policy formulation. Addressing concerns over privacy, officials stressed that all information gathered is strictly confidential under the Census Act of 1948. Citizens are encouraged to participate honestly and actively, as the accuracy of the census directly impacts the development and resource allocation for the state in the coming decade.