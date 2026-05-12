Gujarat Governor Orders Leaner Convoys, No Chopper Amid Fuel-Saving Push

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Economic Self-Defence" during his Hyderabad address on May 10, 2026, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has announced a series of personal and administrative austerity measures to conserve national resources.

The Governor's initiative, dubbed the "Gujarat Lok Bhavan Initiative," sets a high bar for public officials by prioritizing fuel conservation and national interest over personal comfort.

Responding to the Prime Minister's seven appeals, which include reducing fuel consumption, adopting Swadeshi products, and embracing natural farming, Governor Devvrat has implemented the following measures at the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan).

The Governor has decided to cease all helicopter and air travel within Gujarat until the global petroleum situation stabilizes. Instead, he will utilize ST buses and trains for official state visits.

Despite holding Z+ security status, the Governor has instructed that his convoy be reduced to the minimum number of vehicles required, significantly cutting fuel expenditure.

As Chancellor, the Governor has directed all state university Vice-Chancellors to observe at least one "Combustion Engine-Free" day per week. On these days, students and faculty are encouraged to use bicycles, electric vehicles, or public transport.

The Governor emphasized the need to reduce edible oil consumption by 10% and encouraged the administrative staff to stop unnecessary vehicle use for government tasks.

During a meeting with senior officials, including Principal Secretary Ashok Sharma and Home Director A.K. Joshi, the Governor stated that "every drop of fuel and every rupee saved is a contribution to India's self-reliance." He framed these sacrifices as essential "Economic Self-Defense" in light of current global supply chain disruptions and the West Asia crisis.

By setting aside protocol and embracing the "Nation First" mantra, Governor Devvrat aims to inspire Gujarat's citizens to join this national effort to safeguard India's foreign exchange reserves and strengthen economic resilience.