Gujarat Man Kills Woman, Chops Off Her Ears To Steal Jewellery, Buries Body

A 54-year-old woman, Shardaben Thakore, was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave in Indrad village, Mehsana, on March 20.

After she was nowhere to be found, her worried family traced her steps using CCTV footage, which showed her entering the "Savita Amrit Farm" but never exiting. Upon a closer examination of the premises, investigators noticed freshly dug soil swarming with flies beneath a lemon tree.

The site was then excavated to reveal Shardaben's body, hidden in a shallow grave with her ears cut off and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.40 lakh missing.

The Mehsana Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Nandasan Police apprehended the suspect, Sachinkumar Mukundbhai Dantani, within 10 hours of the body being discovered.

The breakthrough came when a tip-off alerted police to a man attempting to sell 1 kg of silver anklets. The suspect, identified as Sachinkumar Mukundbhai Dantani, was arrested shortly after.

Upon arrest, Dantani confessed that mounting financial debt drove him to commit the crime. Police have recovered the murder weapon and stolen jewellery worth Rs 3.40 lakh. The accused remains in police remand until March 27.