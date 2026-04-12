BJP, Congress Or AAP? This Gujarat Candidate Is Representing All 3 Parties

In an unprecedented turn of events that has left both voters and political analysts baffled, a single candidate has filed nomination papers representing three rival parties for the same seat. Bharat Singh Vakhala, a prominent local figure, filed his candidacy for the Pipero seat of the Dahod District Panchayat in Gujarat as an official nominee for the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Pipero seat, traditionally considered a stronghold of senior leader Bachubhai Khabad, has become the center of a "political thriller." Vakhala, who contested the last assembly elections on an AAP ticket and provided a stiff challenge to the BJP, has a history of shifting allegiances. He recently moved from Congress to AAP before ostensibly "surrendering" to the BJP camp.

The Numbers Game

The scrutiny of the 11 nomination forms filed for the Pipero seat reveals a bizarre administrative puzzle, BJP: 5 forms (including Vakhala), Congress: 2 forms (including Vakhala), AAP: 1 form (Vakhala), others, 2 Independents and 1 from the BRP party.

This is the first time ever that all three major political outfits have technically ended up with the same person as their potential candidate on paper.

The 'Mandate' Mystery

While Vakhala has submitted forms for all three parties, the legal validity of his candidacy depends on the official party mandate. Election rules dictate that a candidate is only recognised as a party's official nominee if the party issues a specific authorisation letter before the deadline.

"The situation will only become clear on the 15th, which is the final day for withdrawal and mandate submission," noted a local election official. "At that point, it will be revealed which party's 'Form B' he submits and which nominations are retracted or rejected."