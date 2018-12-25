Gujarat Government Planning To Set Up Board To Promote Sanskrit

Terming Sanskrit as India's heritage, Vijay Rupani called upon the people to save the language

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday that his government is considering a plan to introduce a 'Sanskrit Board' to make the ancient language popular among the masses. He made the announcement while inaugurating a two-day state-level convention of 'Samskrita Bharati', a non-profit entity, at Kolavada in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

"To make Sanskrit popular among the masses, my government is planning to introduce Sanskrit Board. We will provide all help and make necessary arrangements in this regard in consultation with experts and Samskrita Bharati," Mr Rupani was quoted as saying in an official release.

The Sanskrit Board will be on the lines of other exam boards like the CBSE and the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the release said.

Mr Rupani recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started 'Shree Somnath Sanskrit University' at Veraval town of Gir Somnath district when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In his speech, Mr Rupani alleged that some "pseudo secularists" of the country had tried to sideline the language by projecting it differently.

