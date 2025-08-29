Sanskrit Teacher Sexually Assaults 7 Minor Odisha Girls In School

A school teacher sexually harassed not one or two but seven minor girls in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The teacher fled the town after learning that the girls were proceeding with a police complaint.

According to sources, the girls first complained to the school's headmaster about the abuses. The headmaster then filed a formal police complaint. The sources added that this was not the first time that the teacher faced sexual harassment charges. He was warned by school authorities but repeatedly engaged in the abuses.

"The sub-inspector will record the statement. Following this, the 164 order would be issued by the Magistrate. After receiving the order, the statement would be recorded in Bonai. After all this is completed, further actions will be taken," said TP Nayak of the Gurundia police.

The accused, after learning about the complaint, sent a leave application to the school through another person. Further investigation into the case is underway and efforts are on to track down the teacher, police said.

