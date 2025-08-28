3 Bikers Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Odisha, Rescued

Three men on a motorcycle were swept away by strong floodwaters while crossing a submerged bridge in Odisha's Koraput district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the Malda-Kailari bridge under Borigumma block, where water had risen to nearly five feet after incessant rainfall.

A video showed the bikers entering the bridge despite the heavy flow of water. Midway, the motorcycle lost balance, toppled, and all three were carried downstream by the force of the water.

The men were rescued by nearby residents, who immediately rushed to the spot to pull them out of the swirling waters. The motorcycle was swept away and has not yet been recovered.

The incident comes amid reports of heavy rainfall across Koraput, which has left several low-lying areas waterlogged. Reports stated that floodwaters are currently overflowing multiple bridges in the Borigumma block, including the Malda–Kailari crossing, where the near-tragedy occurred.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar