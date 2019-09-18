Gujarat Extends Deadline To Implement New Fines For Traffic Violations

Under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, the fine for driving a two-wheeler without helmet is Rs 1,000. (PTI)

In a partial relief to people, the Gujarat government on Wednesday said the new penalties for traffic offences related to helmet and pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates would come into force from October 15.

The reduced penalties for traffic offences in Gujarat came into force on Monday after the state BJP government announced dilution of the recently-amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act that has a provision of hefty fines.

Under the amended MV Act, the fine for driving a two-wheeler without helmet is Rs 1,000; the proposed fine in Gujarat for the same is Rs 500, up from Rs 100 which is charged at present.

The fine proposed by the Gujarat state for not carrying a PUC certificate is Rs 500, which is the same as under the new MV Act.

At present, police charge Rs 100 for not carrying the document.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided that the fine for both these violations would remain Rs 100 till October 15.

"We have learnt that people are suffering as enough helmets are not available in the market. Thus, the state government has decided to extend the deadline till October 15 for the implementation of new fine for this violation," state transport minister R C Faldu told reporters in Gandhinagar after the Cabinet meet.

"It is also true that people are standing in long queues at centres issuing PUC certificates. Thus, following representations from various quarters over the issue, we have also decided to extend the deadline till October 15 for the implementation of new fine for this violation," he said.

The state government would issue permits to open 900 new PUC centres across the state in 10 days to reduce the burden on the existing centres, the minister said.

"In another important decision taken in the Cabinet meeting, my department will issue a circular making it compulsory for all the two-wheeler dealers to give a helmet at no extra cost to all those who buy vehicles," he said.

The dealers must give a helmet, having the ISI mark, free of cost to the customers, he said.

Mr Faldu refuted the social media reports claiming that the insurance of one of the official vehicles Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expired in 2015 and yet there was no action on the Chief Minister for being a "VIP".

Termed such reports as a "mischief", he said the vehicle's insurance is valid till December-end.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.