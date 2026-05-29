The Gujarat Forest Department has been placed on high alert following an escalation in the death rate of Asiatic lion cubs across the Gir East and Gir West divisions spanning parts of Amreli and Gir Somnath districts. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Bhavani Pati has arrived from Gandhinagar and has spent the last two days conducting extensive ground inspections of various animal care facilities, including the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre in Gir East. The top wildlife official formally confirmed that two more young lion cubs tragically died due to illness during ongoing medical treatment at the Jasadhar facility.

The state government has stepped in to manage the crisis, with both the Prime Minister's Office and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel closely monitoring the ecological situation. While unconfirmed field sources suggest the total fatality figure might have quietly climbed past 8 wild cats over the past week, Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia clarified that the situation is currently under complete administrative control.

Modhwadia revealed that a total of eight young cub deaths recorded over the last several days are strongly suspected to have been triggered by a severe Babesia infection, a tick-borne parasitic illness locally linked to the itardi parasite.

To prevent a broader disease outbreak, authorities have successfully isolated all free-ranging lions located within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected Gir Gadhada and Babaria forest ranges. Veterinary teams and research experts from the Junagadh Veterinary College have been systematically deployed to the zone to implement critical preventive health interventions.

A massive decontamination and de-ticking campaign is currently underway across the sanctuary landscape to eradicate the parasitic ticks from the wildlife population and protect vulnerable prides from further infection.

Biological samples from the dead cubs have been dispatched to the specialised state laboratory in Gandhinagar to identify the precise underlying pathogens causing the deaths. While the definitive diagnostic lab reports are expected to be finalised, field veterinary doctors are actively administering targeted symptomatic treatments to the quarantined lions to ensure they do not weaken during the harsh summer heat.

Senior forest officials confirmed that no fresh lion casualties have been recorded over the last 48 hours, indicating that the intensive monitoring and containment measures are proving effective on the ground.