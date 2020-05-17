Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Cross 10,000-Mark, Number Of Deaths Reach 625

Ahmedabad has reported 264 new COVID-19 cases (File)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday, with 1,057 new patients being found positive for coronavirus including 709 "super spreaders" in Ahmedabad, which accounted for 14 of total 19 deaths, a Health official said.

The total cases now stand at 10,989 while the number of fatalities rose to 625, the official said.

"Ten of the 19 deceased were suffering from comorbidities," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

"Apart from 348 new cases reported on Saturday, the state health department has added a tally of 709 'super spreaders' on Friday who were found coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad during the tests conducted over the last one week following a massive screening of 33,500 such super spreaders," Jayanti Ravi said explaining the total number of new cases.

A total of 273 patients were discharged, taking the tally of the recovered patients to 4,308, Ravi said, adding that the rate of recovery stood at 39.20 per cent.

Apart from 14 deaths in Ahmedabad, two patients died in Surat while one each died in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Banaskantha.

"Super-spreaders" are potential carriers of the viral infection who could infect a large number of people coming in their contact.

Ahmedabad has reported 264 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected patients in the district to 8,144. Surat's case tally mounted by 34 to 1,049 and by 19 to 639 in Vadodara 19.