Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's Road Show For Phase 2 Of Polls

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a roadshow in the Mehsana district which will see polling in the second phase of the Assembly election.

The Chief Minister's roadshow was held on a day when polling for the first phase in 89 of the 182 constituencies is underway in the state.

According to the Election Commission, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

According to the EC, there is live webcasting of 13,065 polling booths in 19 districts being done during the first phase of voting. A state-level monitoring room is also functioning at Gandhinagar by the Chief Electoral Officer. There has been continuous observation from 6.30 am till the voting completes.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the entire arrangements have been made. In the first phase, voting is being held in a total of 25,430 polling stations. Out of these 13,065, polling stations are webcast live.

Notably, Mehsana will be voting in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election on December 5.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also return to the Gujarat election campaign trail after a gap of two days. This time, it will be a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning 16 Assembly constituencies for the second phase of the Assembly election.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

The Prime Minister's roadshow is likely to begin at 3:30 pm in the afternoon and is expected to go on till 6:30 pm this evening with PM Modi making at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

This roadshow by the Prime Minister is expected to pass through 16 assembly constituencies that go into polls in the second phase of the Gujarat election on December 5.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia seat, which will also be covered in PM Modi's roadshow today.