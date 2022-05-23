Gujarat BJP Plans To Collect Over Rs 200 Crore Ahead Of Polls

We want even district-level party workers to contribute, said a BJP office-bearer (Representational)

To shore up its finances, the ruling BJP in Gujarat has planned to collect over Rs 200 crore from its workers and supporters ahead of the assembly elections slated by the year-end, said an office-bearer on Monday.

To maintain transparency, donations to the party will be accepted only through cheques, said state BJP general secretary Rajni Patel.

A decision to this effect was taken during the BJP's executive committee meeting, chaired by state unit chief CR Paatil in Gandhinagar, announced Mr Patel after the meet.

"During the meeting, Paatilji proposed that BJP workers actively participate in raising funds for the party in view of the upcoming elections. Thus, it was decided that funds will be collected from party workers as well as our supporters. Our workers will meet people and convince them to donate for the party," Patel said.

"We will accept only cheques. We want even district-level party workers to contribute to this exercise. Though the party has not set any specific collection target yet, we expect to collect more than Rs 200 crore," the senior BJP leader added.

