'Some In Congress Working For BJP, Can Sack 30-40 If Needed': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today warned some leaders in the party's Gujarat unit who he alleged have been working secretly from inside for the BJP.

The BJP, in response, said Mr Gandhi has "trolled" his own party in Gujarat, which makes him the "biggest asset" of the BJP.

Mr Gandhi said the Congress is ready to sack up to 40 leaders if the need arises in order to clean the party in the BJP-ruled state, where the Congress has not been in power for decades.

He pointed out internal challenges within the party's Gujarat unit due to two types of leaders - those who are genuinely connected to the people, and those who remain distant.

"If we have to connect with the people of Gujarat, we need to do two things. The first task is to separate these two groups. Even if we have to remove 10, 15, 20, 30, 40 people, we are ready to do that to set an example," Mr Gandhi told party workers in Ahmedabad at an event.

"Those in the Congress who are secretly working for the BJP should come out, work openly for the BJP. Let's see them. The BJP won't have space for you. They will throw you outside," he said.

He acknowledged challenges faced by the party in Gujarat, where it has been out of power for nearly 30 years, and stressed that merely focusing on elections would not be enough to regain public trust.

"Until we fulfil our responsibilities, the people of Gujarat will not elect us. We must first earn their trust," he said.

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel said Mr Gandhi's speech gives her "courage to speak openly".

"I have not got any post in the party... I had no role, that's why I am in Delhi... There are many people in the party who stopped workers like me because of their personal interests, due to which the party weakened," she said. "I hope Rahul ji has understood the ground reality. That's why I am saying with courage that we want to work for the party, but don't get a chance."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Mr Gandhi, calling him the "BJP's biggest asset".

"He has trolled himself and his party. He tried to show the mirror to himself. Such an honest reaction... Rahul Gandhi admits he is unable to win in Gujarat, unable to show the way... Rahul Gandhi says some Congress workers are like racehorses who have been made to dance at weddings, and some are like wedding horses made to race at competitions. Are your party workers animals?" Mr Poonawalla said.

"At least please call your party workers humans. You are calling them horses," he said.

During his speech, Mr Gandhi also criticised the current leadership in Gujarat over the state's small and medium businesses, farmers, and industries that he said needed a new vision.

"The current model of governance has failed. The people of Gujarat are calling for change, and Congress can provide that vision," he said.