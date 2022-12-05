PM Modi's Mother, 99-Year-Old Heeraben Modi, Casts Vote In Gandhinagar

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi reached the polling booth in a wheelchair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city on Monday during the second phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections.

PM Modi's mother, who entered her 100th year in June, lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ZfWcBXWCfI — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

She reached the polling booth in a wheelchair with the help of Pankaj Modi and other family members and exercised her franchise.

PM Modi had on Sunday evening met his mother and sought her blessings after arriving in the state ahead of voting in the state.

Polling was underway on Monday for the second phase of the elections in north and central regions for 93 Assembly seats out of the total 182 in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)