PM Modi's Mother's Ashes Immersed In Ganga In Haridwar

PM Modi was not present for the ritual. (File)

The ashes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben were immersed in the Ganga river here on Saturday.

The ashes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben were immersed in the Ganga river here on Saturday.

The ashes were immersed in the river at the VIP ghat with vedic rituals.

It was a simple ceremony with no administrative arrangements. Neither the administration nor the local BJP unit had any information about it.

The Prime Minister's brother returned after performing the rites.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on December 30 at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)