Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Congress Releases 3rd List Of 76 Candidates

The Congress tonight released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly election, filing of nominations for which ends tomorrow.The party, which has been seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the western state, earlier announced the names of 86 candidates in two phases for the Gujarat assembly election.The party, however, could not finalise the names of its candidates in 20 more seats for the Gujarat assembly election. The list featured at least 11 candidates from Scheduled Tribes and three from Scheduled Caste communities.Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes released the third list to the media tonight. The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for over two decades.The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat, having total 182 seats, will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes polled in the Gujarat assembly election will be counted on December 18.Eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017, while the remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.