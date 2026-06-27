13 Hotels, 1 Coaching Centre Sealed Amid Fire Safety Crackdown In Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services executed a massive safety enforcement campaign across the city, cracking down heavily on commercial, hospitality, and educational properties failing to comply with mandatory fire safety regulations.

The extensive drive targeted high-traffic venues, resulting in official warning notices being slapped on 154 hotels and 62 educational institutes and coaching centers.

In cases where safety protocols were completely ignored, fire authorities took action by sealing 13 hotels and one prominent coaching institute to prevent potential hazards. Senior officials emphasised that this city-wide inspection drive is not a one-time event but part of an ongoing initiative to guarantee public safety.

Geographic data from the operation reveals that the West Zone saw the highest volume of regulatory action. In this zone alone, fire inspectors issued official notices to 47 hotels and 12 educational establishments, while simultaneously sealing seven hotels and the Navkar Institute.

The North West Zone also faced strict penalties, with six establishments including Hotel Fiza, Hotel Char Food, Hotel Fountain, Apollo Hotel, Hotel Grand Inn, and Hotel Lake Palace being forced to shut down operations due to critical fire safety lapses.

Other areas across Ahmedabad faced balanced scrutiny as fire teams systematically audited local neighbourhoods. The Central Zone saw notices served to 27 hotels and 8 coaching centers, followed closely by the North West Zone with 24 hotel notices, and the South West Zone with 20.

Meanwhile, 16 hotels and 24 educational properties in the East Zone, 13 hotels and three schools in the South Zone, and seven hotels alongside 10 tuition centers in the North Zone were also penalised with warnings to upgrade their safety infrastructure immediately.

The department stated that strict inspections will continue indefinitely across all municipal zones. They warned that any commercial, hospitality, or educational entity found operating without updated fire safety certificates or adequate emergency equipment will face immediate closure and legal penalties.