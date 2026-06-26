Guilty Should Be Jailed: VHP Chief On Ram Temple Donation Row

Amid the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar has called for a thorough police investigation, strict accountability and stronger administrative systems to safeguard devotees' offerings.

Speaking to NDTV, Alok Kumar said the most important step now is to ensure that the FIR is investigated quickly and fairly and that all those found guilty are brought to justice.

"The relationship between Lord Ram and devotees remains intact. What is important is that the entire spectrum of allegations is examined, all guilty persons are brought to book and sent behind bars. If that happens, people's confidence will be restored," he said.

Responding to allegations by the Samajwadi Party that influential people are being protected in the case, Kumar rejected the claim and said there is no basis for such accusations.

"Nobody has been saved. The police will investigate all allegations and ensure that every guilty person is brought to book," he said.

The VHP leader said that the controversy should not be used to question the faith of devotees. According to him, some individuals entrusted with responsibility may have failed in their duties, but the bond between devotees and Lord Ram remains much stronger.

He said that there should be clear operating procedures, modern systems and proper monitoring mechanisms to ensure that every rupee donated by devotees remains safe and accounted for.

"There should be prescribed procedures, proper instruments and technology, and a good administrative structure to ensure transparency, better facilities for pilgrims and protection of donations," he said.

"We have had very bad experiences with the government management of temples. What is needed is not a change of hands but the establishment of systems that ensure nothing goes wrong," he added.

Referring to temples managed by private religious organisations, he said institutions such as BAPS, ISKCON and Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple have demonstrated effective administration.

Kumar also suggested that the Ram Mandir Trust should consider appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), devolving powers appropriately and creating a professional administrative framework for day-to-day operations.

Asked whether the trustees were considering filling vacant positions in the trust, Kumar said the decision rests entirely with the trustees.

"The trust deed gives the right to fill vacancies to the trustees. It is their decision, not ours," he said.

On the political criticism surrounding the controversy, Kumar dismissed remarks made by the Samajwadi Party and linked them to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Some of the questions are funny. The Samajwadi Party has always opposed Ram and the Ram Mandir. They are campaigning for the 2027 Assembly elections, so I take such statements with a pinch of salt," he said.