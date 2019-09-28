GST Evasion Of Rs 1.5 Crore Kanpur-Based Tobacco Firm Found In Raids

Some documents, computer from the different premises have been recovered for further investigation.

A GST evasion to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by a Kanpur-based pan masala company, AJ Sugandhi Pvt Ltd, was detected by officials during search operations.

"The search operations were carried out at 11 different premises related to the company including factory, go-down, residence and their main dealers located at Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Hamirpur along with their transporter on Thursday (September 26)," the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Saturday said in a statement.

The company, M/s A J Sugandhi Pvt Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of pan masala and tobacco under the brand name mainly SNK.

Avinash Modi, director of the company, accepted evasion during the search operation and deposited Rs 1.03 crore on the spot, said the statement.

The search operation was carried out on the information of clandestine removal of goods. The product was being supplied to their different dealers in Kanpur, Kannauj, Barelly, Unnao, Fatehpur and other places without payment of GST, the statement said.

Some documents, computer from the different premises have been recovered for further investigation.

The searches were conducted by 11 teams comprising 60 officials from the offices of Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra.

The operation team consisted of Principal Additional Director General Ajay Dixit, Additional Director Dinesh Kumar and Joint Director Mansi Trivedi, and was led by Deputy Director Kamlesh Kumar in collaboration with officers Anil Kumar Verma and Rahul Yadav.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.