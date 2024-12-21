Jailed Journalist Mahesh Langa Now Sent To Rajkot Cops' Custody In GST Case

Mahesh Langa was produced in a court today where the police sought his remand for 14 days.

Journalist Mahesh Langa, who has been in jail for an alleged Goods and Services Tax scam in Gujarat, has now been sent to Rajkot Police's custody for four days.

The police took Mr Langa's custody from Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad and brought him to Rajkot on Friday for further investigation in another case of GST evasion registered by the crime branch last month.

He was produced in a court today where the police sought his remand for 14 days but was granted four days.

A company linked to Mahesh Langa came under scrutiny by the Rajkot Police after it conducted multiple raids in Gujarat in November.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 14 locations on November 27, including Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Veraval, Kadi, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Shapar, and Rajkot, and five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in fraudulent billing and fake transactions, which caused a loss of more than Rs 60 lakh to the government.

When the arrested people were questioned, links with Mahesh Langa emerged. The Rajkot Police then registered a First Information Report or FIR against 14 firms, including Ahmedabad-based DA Enterprise, which is allegedly operated by Mr Langa.

As per the FIR, these firms and their owners were part of a conspiracy to avail bogus input tax credit (ITC) using fake bills and documents.

Mr Langa, who worked with a leading newspaper in Gujarat, has been in custody since October for his alleged involvement in the Goods and Services Tax scam. An FIR was registered on October 7 by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch based on a complaint by the Central GST. A second FIR was filed against him in Gandhinagar on October 23, following the alleged recovery of documents related to the Gujarat Maritime Board.

A third case was also filed by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 28.68 lakh.