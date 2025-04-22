Probe Agency ED Files Complaint Against Journalist Mahesh Langa In Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ahmedabad Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint against journalist Mahesh Prabhudan Langa under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The complaint was submitted before the Special Court (PMLA), Ahmedabad, on April 17. The court took cognisance of the matter on the same day.

The ED shared this information through a press statement issued on Monday. The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR lodged at the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police station, Ahmedabad City. The FIR accused Mr Langa of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In addition to this, another FIR was filed against him by the Satellite Police Station, Ahmedabad, for extortion.

Following these developments, Mr Langa was arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED's investigation has revealed that Mr Langa allegedly misused his position and media connections to extort money from individuals. According to the agency, he threatened to publish defamatory news articles about the complainants unless they paid him large sums of money.

This alleged form of media manipulation formed the basis of his extortion tactics, resulting in financial losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees for multiple individuals, the ED said.

Further investigation led the ED to establish a money trail linked to the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Mr Langa, the agency said in the statement.

On April 9, the agency issued a provisional attachment order to seize assets believed to have been acquired through illicit means. The attached asset includes an immovable property -- an office space located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The case has drawn significant public and media attention, especially given Mr Langa's role as a journalist associated with a national publication.

