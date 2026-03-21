Grounded Over Weight: Air India Tightens Fitness Norms For Cabin Crew

Air India will implement a stricter health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew starting May 1. Under the new "Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy," body mass index (BMI) will be a key factor in determining flying eligibility.

Non-compliance with the new standards could lead to de-rostering, grounding, and loss of pay for the affected personnel.

The policy mandates BMI checks at various stages, including during training and safety procedures, as well as before and after flights. Crew members will be assessed across four categories based on their BMI. A range between 18 and 24.9 is classified as normal and is considered fully acceptable.

Those with a BMI below 18 are categorised as underweight, while those between 25 and 29.9 are considered overweight. Both categories are acceptable only after clearance through specific medical and functional assessments.

Crew members falling into the underweight or overweight categories will be removed from active flying rosters and referred to the airline's training academy for evaluation. They will be permitted to resume duties only after clearing both medical and functional assessments. If a staff member fails to meet the required standards, they will be placed on leave without pay until they are officially declared fit to fly.

The regulations are more stringent for personnel with a BMI of 30 or above, which is classified as obese and is not considered acceptable under any circumstances. Such crew members will be immediately grounded and face loss of pay.

They are required to undergo medical tests within seven days, including blood sugar and lipid profile checks, to assess underlying health risks.

The airline has introduced a 30-day window for non-compliant crew members to return to an acceptable BMI range. Failure to meet the criteria within this period will result in a formal caution letter. If the issue persists for another 30 days, a final warning will be issued, indicating further disciplinary action. Continuous monitoring will be maintained through BMI checks conducted both before and after flights.