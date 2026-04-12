Ground Report: Identity Politics In Coal Belt Asansol Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Located along the banks where the rivers Damodar and Ajoy converge, Asansol was once a dense forest land where large numbers of Asan trees were found, giving the area its name. The decline of the coal economy, marred by illegal mining and identity politics, has played a major role in deciding the fate of electoral battles in the Asansol Dakshin seat. This remains true during the high-pitched 2026 Bengal polls. NDTV spoke to political workers and candidates of arch-rivals Trinamool Congress and BJP to ascertain the trends of this high-voltage election.

In the British era, when coal and railways began to flourish in Bengal, Asansol - one of the largest cities in the state, falling under Paschim Burdwan - started attracting job-seeking workers from across the country. Since then, Hindi-speaking voters and identity politics have played a significant role in the Asansol Dakshin seat during every election.

The bus stand of Asansol is a melting pot that reflects the political mood of the city. A unique trend can be observed here during elections. Each morning, supporters of all political parties gather at the bus stand area for tea, openly discussing and debating politics before heading out for their daily campaigns. NDTV spoke to some of those supporters.

Dharmendra Singh is a long-time BJP karyakarta in Asansol. He has been given the responsibility of campaigning across several civic wards of the city. Singh said, "We witnessed 34 years of leftist rule in the state. During that entire period, nothing substantial was accomplished in Asansol. When the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, came to power, we believed that Asansol would finally see development. However, the people have seen no real benefit over the last 15 years."

Singh said the TMC is unnecessarily making non-vegetarian food a political issue. He said, "We observe that, in the run-up to the elections, there is absolutely no discussion regarding Asansol's development; instead, the conversation revolves solely around fish and meat. My question is this: are fish and meat unavailable in Uttar Pradesh? After all, 'Yogi Raj' prevails there." Singh was accompanied by a friend and co-worker, who said, "As we go door to door in Asansol, we can sense that people want a double-engine government in the state. Freebies won't work in favour of Trinamool for much longer."

Sabita Choubey, an active women's worker for the BJP, said, "We, too, have been touring various localities, and we can see that a storm of change is brewing in the minds of women. The atrocities committed against women demand a fitting response. After all, not every woman receives the financial assistance provided under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme."

Md Azaz Ahmed, an active AIMIM worker seated nearby, said, "The Trinamool has done nothing but mislead the people. They have done nothing for the youth."

"There is no part of West Bengal where a party like AIMIM holds any significance. They have assisted the BJP everywhere. Do not forget that this election is being contested on the issue of the SIR When the SIR crisis was unfolding, it was the Trinamool Congress - and the Trinamool Congress alone - that stood by the people; no other political party was present," said Raju Aluwallia, a TMC worker who had come to the same tea stall.

The BJP, which wrested the seat from the TMC in 2021, is attempting to retain it through a mix of Hindutva mobilisation and governance issues linked to the coal economy.

Recently, PM Modi held a massive rally at Asansol's Polo Ground, where a large number of women supporters gathered. Hindi-speaking voters have been a dominant factor in this assembly segment. BJP's Agnimitra Paul, contesting from this seat for the second time, is keeping that in mind while campaigning. She said, "Look, we can clearly perceive that the Hindu vote has consolidated in Asansol. In this election, the distinctions of Bihar, UP, or Jharkhand are no longer relevant; people from all backgrounds have united together. This much is evident."

TMC candidate Tapas Banerjee has levelled an 'outsider' jibe against the BJP candidate. He said, "The people of Asansol do not want someone this time who comes from Kolkata and does not stay here. I was the Mayor of this locality. I have a 24/7 connection with the people."