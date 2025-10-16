"A Cracker Is A Cracker": Top Chest Surgeon Warns Over Use Of Green Crackers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a green light to the sale and use of green crackers on Diwali in Delhi and neighbouring cities, lifting its previous blanket ban on the use of firecrackers in the wake of air pollution in the national capital. Green crackers are less polluting than traditional firecrackers, but they still add to pollution, said Arvind Kumar, Delhi's top chest surgeon, labelling green crackers a "misnomer."

"The word 'green' to me is a misnomer which takes away the risk element or rather makes it appear less problematic," said Professor-Doctor, Arvind Kumar, Founder, Trustee at Lung Care Foundation and Chest Surgeon at Medanta - The Medicity, while speaking to NDTV. "A cracker is a cracker. If you burn a cracker, there will be pollution. The best strategy to safeguard yourself is to not burst crackers at all," he added.

Green Crackers vs Traditional Firecrackers

Developed by CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), green firecrackers are said to cause 30 per cent less pollution due to lower use of raw materials, reduced shell size and dust suppressants.

Green crackers are said to produce 30 per cent less pollution.

"Conventional crackers have mercury, lead, heavy metals, barium and other toxic substances. The green crackers are supposed to have much lower content of these toxic elements, but not zero," said Dr Kumar.

Double Standards On Air Pollution?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday enforced curbs under the stage one of the graded response action plan (GRAP-1) as the air quality index crossed 200. GRAP-1 focuses on dust mitigation at construction sites, waste management and reducing emissions.

"Implementation of GRAP means pollution levels have started to rise. There is far more vehicular traffic these days because of the festivals and let us not forget, vehicular emissions also contribute to pollution," said Dr Kumar.

The pollution levels are expected to rise further, like every winter in Delhi. Adding emissions from crackers to it will just aggravate the problem, opines Dr Kumar.

"Higher the concentration of toxic gases and substances in the air, higher will be the damage to your health. With green crackers, the levels of pollutants maybe lower, but pollution will nonetheless rise," he added.

Pollution Is Coming, And So Is A Rise In Health Emergencies

Speaking from the experience, Dr Kumar said that post-Diwali hospitals witness a spike in chest, heart and brain ailments, pneumonia, and worsening cases of bronchial asthma. In general, pollution levels rise during the months of October, November, December and January due to several reasons. Emissions from cracker burning are drops in the pool of pollution.

Delhi is infamous for its air pollution during winter season.

"Seven to 10 days after peak in pollution levels, hospitals - both private and government - began to report a rise in emergency admissions. There is known higher incidence of heart attacks and paralytic episodes during the months of increased pollution, including post Diwali," he added.

The immediate impact is seen in the form of red watery eyes, itching and burning in the nose, sore throat, and cough.

"Long term effects include various cancers in children, pre-mature hypertension in children, 10-20 times higher chance of brain attack and heart attack, lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema, various endocrine defects and now most frighteningly even obesity and diabetes are being linked to exposure to pollution. So, air pollution makes you diseased, it decreases your performance and kills you prematurely," Dr Kumar had said in an earlier interview with NDTV.