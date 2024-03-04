'Great Judgment': PM's Post On No Immunity To MPs, MLAs In Bribery Cases

PM Narendra Modi praised the no-immunity for bribe verdict of Supreme Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Supreme Court's verdict today that said MPs and MLAs do not enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or cast a vote in the legislature.

A seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud unanimously overruled the 1998 verdict delivered by a five-judge bench in the JMM bribery case, by which MPs and MLAs were granted immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in the legislature.

"Swagatam. A great judgment by the Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people's faith in the system," PM Modi said in the post.

Delivering the verdict, Chief Justice Chandrachud said bribery is not protected by parliamentary privileges and the interpretation of the 1998 verdict is contrary to Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution.

Articles 105 and 194 deal with the powers and privileges of MPs and MLAs in parliament and legislative assemblies.