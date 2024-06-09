'Great Blend Of Youth, Experience': PM Modi's Praise For His New Team

He thanked the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described his Union Council of Ministers as a "great blend of youth and experience", asserting that they will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, he said on X, "I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress."

Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/xx1e5vUP1G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Congratulating the ministers, he said, "This team of ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people."

"India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress," he added.

