Graffiti In Ancient Tamil Nadu Sites Similar To Indus Valley Civilisation Signs: Study

Nearly 90 percent of the graffiti marks found during excavations at ancient archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu have parallels to those found in the Indus Valley Civilisation signs, claims a recent study by the Tamil Nadu State Archeology Department.

Apart from graffiti, archaeologists had tumbled upon carnelian beads, agate, black and red ware and other items during the dig.

Over 700 artefacts including terracotta spindle whorls, terracotta smoking pipe, bangles in glass, shell, etc. that were discovered at the Sivagalai site in Thoothukudi district indicated that this ancient civilisation had thrived more than 3,200 years ago. The paddy husk found in one of the 120 burial urns found at the site proved to be 3,200 years old after carbon dating.

The morphological study by Prof K Rajan and Joint Director TN Archaeology Department R Sivananthan led to the digitisation of over 15,000 graffiti-bearing potsherds obtained from 140 archaeological sites.

The comparative study showed that exchanges between the Indus Valley Civilisation and the Iron Age settlements could have occurred. However, the authors said more evidence was needed to conclusively establish the link, which is now being attempted.

More than 90 percent of the graffiti marks obtained in Tamil Nadu were found to be similar to the Indus script. The comparative study released during the centenary of the discovery of Indus Valley Civilisation showed the possibility of exchanges between the two.

Carbon dating of the artefacts recovered from Keeladi in Sivaganga district and Sivagalai sites in Tamil Nadu, archaeologists say, reveal that these sites are 2,600 and 3,200 years old.

The majority of the potsherds inscribed with graffiti were found at Thulukarpatti in Tirunelveli, Keeladi, Arikamedu, Uraiyur, Korkai, Alangulam, Adichanallur, Kodumanal, and Kilnamandi.

The researchers said the similarities between the Indus Valley Civilisation and Iron Age settlements of Tamil Nadu and their hypothesis that they could have been contemporary were being demonstrated through script, material culture, and trade and cultural exchanges.

