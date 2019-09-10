Government To Soon Issue Exclusion Certificates For Those Not In NRC

The exclusion certificates will help those excluded from the list file appeals.

People excluded from the final Assam Citizens list NRC will get certified documents regarding rejection of their names at the earliest so that they can file their appeals, the office of the NRC state coordinator announced on Tuesday.

The dates regarding distribution of exclusion certificates will be announced soon, NRC State Coordinator's office tweeted.

The process of collection of exclusion certificates from the NRC Seva Kendras are on, the notice added.

The final NRC published on August 31 consisted only of Supplementary Lists and "queries are being received from the public about publication of all members of a family, irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process" the tweet said.

"The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online," the notice added.

The final NRC was released with over 19 lakh applicants being excluded.

