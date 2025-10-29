"NRC Responsible...": Man In Bengal Dies By Suicide, Political Row Erupts

A 57-year-old man in West Bengal died by suicide on Tuesday, blaming the National Register of Citizens (NRC). His death has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the police, Pradeep Kar, a trader, was found hanging from the ceiling of his second-floor flat at the Uma Apartment complex in Mahajyati Nagar under Khardah Municipality.

Police said a diary recovered from his room contained several notes related to NRC. On one page, a line read: "NRC is responsible for my death."

Why The Fear Over NRC?

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar said that after receiving the news, the police went to Kar's apartment, where a suicide note was found in a diary beside his body.

READ: "No Hurdle": Poll Body On Carrying Out Electoral Roll Revision In Bengal

Talking to the victim's family and friends, Muralidhar said that Kar was worried about news related to NRC.

"The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) was announced yesterday (Monday). His family claims that since then he has become restless. The family thought he was feeling unwell. After having dinner, he went to bed in his room. In the morning, his brother's wife called him many times but got no response. After this, other members of the family and neighbors entered the house and recovered Pradeep's hanging body. We have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Investigation is underway," he added.

The commissioner also highlighted he learnt from the family that though Kar was born in India, his father might have been from Madhya Pradesh.

Political Slugfest Erupts

Kar's suicide has triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP.

"57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyati Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, "NRC is responsible for my death." What greater indictment can there be of the BJP's politics of fear and division"?

57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, “NRC is responsible for my death.” What greater indictment can there be of the BJP's politics of fear and division?



It shakes me to the very… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 28, 2025

This tragic death is the direct consequence of BJP's venomous propaganda. Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared 'foreigners,' she added.

A day earlier, Banerjee's nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP by saying, "You projected yourselves as the protectors of Hindus. Today a man has died in Khardha, named Pradeep Kar. How many BJP leaders have asked? And they say that Mamata Banerjee does vote bank politics? The first people to go to their house and lend a hand of support were from Trinamool."

"How much blood do you want on your hands? They are so proud that they don't care about other people's lives," he added.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said that the allegation raised by the TMC is completely baseless.

"The allegation raised in this case is completely baseless. If anything happens in Bengal, it is being diverted to NRC. When there is no NRC, then why are people afraid of it?" Sarkar said while addressing a press conference.