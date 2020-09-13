Government Likely To Make Statement On China Standoff In Parliament

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in Ladakh. (File)

The government is likely to make a statement in parliament on the India-China stand-off, sources said today ahead of the tomorrow's monsoon session. The matter was raised at the parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting today to discuss and slot agenda for business for the coming session.

The government has been under consistent attack from the Congress leaders, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, over the stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control.

The transgressions by the soldiers of the People's Liberation Army at Pangong Lake and several other areas, has been escalating. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in Ladakh -- a first in more than four decades.

Twice over the last two weeks, Chinese troops had engaged in provocative action in the south bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake. But India was able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" at the LAC, the Foreign Ministry had said, underscoring that there were no physical clashes.

The last action on August 31 was a daytime operation during which Indian soldiers were surrounded by Chinese soldiers, who were trying to regain the heights that are being dominated by the Indian Army.

Given the circumstances, the government would have found it difficult to avoid a discussion on the issue.