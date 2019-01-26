'Government In Doubt On How To Rule': TDP On Arun Jaitley's CBI Remark

Arun Jaitley had on Friday targeted the CBI over the Chanda Kochhar probe. (File)

The TDP yet again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, this time using Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's purported remarks on CBI, saying the Central government itself was caught in doubt on how to rule.

"They themselves are putting a question mark on whether it is the way to run a government," Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Y Satyanarayana Chowdary remarked, referring to the 'investigative adventurism' comment made by Mr Jaitley.

Mr Jaitley had on Friday targeted the CBI over the Chanda Kochhar probe, advising the investigating agency to avoid 'adventurism' and concentrate only on the bull's eye.

Mr Jaitley,recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, had tweeted that one of the reasons for the "poor" conviction rate in India is that "adventurism and megalomania" overtakes investigators and professionalism takes a back seat.

"There is a fundamental difference between investigative adventurism and professional investigation," Mr Jaitley had tweeted.

Chanda Kochhar, former CEO of ICICI Bank and her husband Deepak Kochhar were charged on Thursday by the CBI for alleged cheating and corruption in clearing six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon group during her tenure

Briefing newsmen after a meeting of the TDDP, chaired by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Mr Chowdary said they discussed Mr Jaitley's comments on the ongoing CBI probe in the case.

"Though in name it is the NDA government, only the BJP is leading the government as owners and destroyed all institutions. It could not run either the government or Parliament in the last five years," he said.

One after the other, institutions like the RBI, CBI, ED and the Navaratnas had collapsed, he alleged.

Earlier, a TDP release said the TDPP meeting discussed the Union Finance Ministers remarks, with Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the Centre was seeking to 'threaten' political opponents through raids by the CBI and ED.

He cited the cases of CBI investigation against former Chief Minister's of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Akhilesh Yadav and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The TDP chief accused the Centre of creating a 'terror atmosphere' in the country by pushing industrialists into losses, bankrupting banks and creating a bad situation which would not enable any development even in the future.

"They are pushing the country into a grave financial crisis and making the future dark," he said.

Mr Chandrababu also alleged that ONGC was pushed into losses only to benefit Gujarat.

"NBCC India was damaged while the Navaratna companies the nations wealth were also being diluted," he added.

He asked the TDP MPs to coordinate with other parties in Parliament and protest the BJPs 'misrule'.