Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timing On Cricket World Cup Match Days

This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro.

In order to facilitate spectators during the World Cup-2023 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) here, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced the extension of its last train timings by 30 minutes on all lines.

"To facilitate the movement of spectators during the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on October 7th, 11th, 15th, 25th, and November 6th at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)," read a press release from the DMRC.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line, i.e., the Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor, the DMRC said.

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at the nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all lines, the DMRC release stated.

This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)