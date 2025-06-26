Advertisement
Google Vice President Donates Rs 1 Crore To Tirumala Temple Trust

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams SV Pranadana Trust, cheque handed over to TTD Chairman.

Google VP donates Rs 1 crore to TTD, cheque handed over to Chairman B R Naidu. (file)
  • Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust
  • The donation was made to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday
  • Mr Chandrasekhar handed over the cheque to TTD Chairman B R Naidu in Tirumala
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh):

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, the temple authorities said.

The cheque was handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu by Chandrashekhar in Tirumala.

"Google Vice President Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday," said the release from the temple body.

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

