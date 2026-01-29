After SAT Practice, Google Gemini Offers Free Full-Length JEE Main Mock Tests

In a significant initiative aimed at helping engineering aspirants crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secure admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Google has launched a free mock JEE preparation test feature. The tool enables students to take full-length mock tests, assess their performance, and identify areas that require improvement. The move comes a day after Google introduced free SAT preparation tests for students planning to pursue higher education in the United States.

The announcement was made at the India AI Summit 2026. Google has partnered with Careers360 and Physics Wallah to offer the facility to JEE aspirants at no cost.

"Building on last week's announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost," Google's Gemini account posted on X.

Building on last week's announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost. — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) January 28, 2026

Quoting the post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "If I could turn back time... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost!"

Pichai had earlier indicated that Gemini would introduce more exam preparation features. Following the launch of the SAT prep tests, he posted on X that students can take full-length SAT practice tests for free using vetted content from The Princeton Review, with instant feedback.

"Helpful update for students - you can now take full practice SATs for free in the Gemini app. It uses vetted content from The Princeton Review and gives you feedback straight away. Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way," he wrote.

JEE Prep Test On Google Gemini: How It Works

With a large number of students already using AI tools such as Gemini and ChatGPT for preparation for major entrance examinations, Google's latest initiative is expected to further strengthen exam readiness. Similar to the SAT mock tests, the JEE prep feature offers questions aligned with the difficulty level and pattern of the actual JEE exam, helping students familiarise themselves with the nature of the paper.

Gemini can explain concepts step by step and point out errors in solutions if students seek clarification. The mock tests are available in multiple languages, making them accessible to a wider range of learners.

India Tops Gemini Usage For Learning

During the announcement, Google said India leads the world in daily Gemini usage for learning. Students are actively using features such as guided learning, quizzes, flashcards and study guides across subjects, including advanced physics and STEM disciplines.

Google also noted that India is one of the largest user bases for NotebookLM. In the past month alone, Indian users have generated over three million outputs such as quizzes, flashcards, audio overviews and video summaries using the platform. Teachers across the country are using Google Classroom to streamline lesson planning and create risk assessments for school trips.

"India is home to power users who are embracing multimodal, multilingual and deep learning," said Chris Phillips, Vice President, Education, Google. "We are seeing this reflected in products like Gemini."

"We are excited by the opportunity to improve learning outcomes by scaling personalised, active learning through deep collaboration with the education ecosystem. By grounding our tools in the science of learning, we aim to foster critical thinking and strengthen the connection between teachers and learners," he added.