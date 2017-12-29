Gained Recognition After Shah Rukh Khan Interview, Says Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, believes his popularity grew after he did an interview with Shah Rukh Khan.The Indian-born tech wizard, who will appear in Shah Rukh Khan's TV show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch", said that everyone knows Shah Rukh Khan and people started to know him after his interview with the Bollywood superstar.Sundar Pichai was referring to an interview that he did with Shah Rukh Khan in 2014 for the movie "Happy New Year"."Bollywood is globally famous. Everyone knows Shah Rukh, but people started to know me after my interview with him in 2014 for his film 'Happy New Year'. I must say his job is really cool, but he's cooler," Mr Pichai said.Sundar Pichai will be seen in the upcoming episode of "TED Talks Nayi Soch" which is titled "Tomorrow's World", according to a statement. The Google chief, who will appear on the show through video conference, said he aims to empower every Indian with access to smartphones and connectivity through a programme called "Internet Saathi"."Slow down, take time to think about what you want to do from your heart," he said.