Golfer Jyoti Randhawa Arrested For Alleged Poaching At UP Tiger Reserve

Images after the arrest showed ace golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa flanked by policemen

International golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa has been arrested for alleged poaching in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, according to news agency ANI. The police have reportedly also seized a .22 rifle from him.

Jyoti Randhawa was arrested by forest authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger reserve, a senior officer at the reserve said.

Images after the arrest showed the ace golfer flanked by policemen in front of an SUV. On a table are two rifles besides other gear.

"Jyoti Singh Randhawa and Mahesh Virajdar (who accompanied him) have been arrested in a poaching case in Motipur range of Katerniaghat," said Ramesh Pandey, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

"A vehicle, weapon and other equipment along with wildlife articles have been seized," Mr Pandey said. "Interrogation and further legal action is being taken by the DFO (divisional forest officer) Katerniaghat and his team."

The forest officers said they have seized several items from ace golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa

Jyoti Randhawa is a professional golfer who ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. He has participated in the Asian tour and the European tour.

