Woman, Lover Strangle Husband In Sleep In UP, Try To Frame His Family

A woman and her lover were arrested in the Bahraich district for allegedly murdering her husband, who had opposed the relationship, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Zakir Ali (35), was a resident of Alinagar Kala village and had been married to Haseena Begum (30) for 10 years. The couple's family includes six children, officials said.

According to the police, Zakir's body was found on Saturday morning under a tin shed in the verandah of their house.

Haseena initially informed the Khairighat police on Saturday that Zakir's uncle, Asif Ali, and his relatives, Rozan and Nafees, murdered her husband over a dispute regarding the division of ancestral land. However, as police registered a case and began investigating the complaint, a different story emerged, sources said.

Investigation teams, utilising evidence and information from informants, learned that Haseena was having an affair with Abdul Salam (20), alias Piddi, and that the two conspired to commit the murder, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

The Additional SP further informed that Haseena and Salam were arrested on Sunday and interrogated, after which they confessed to their crime.

Their confession revealed that they had been involved in a relationship for nearly two years and that Zakir was an obstacle to their plans. Consequently, they devised a plan to kill him and frame his relatives for the murder, the officer added.

Revealing the details of their plan, the officer said that on the night of October 24, once Zakir fell asleep, Haseena called Salam to her house.

Together, they strangled Zakir with a dupatta while he was sleeping, after which they took him out on the verandah and slit his throat with a knife. Following the next step of the plan, Haseena filed a case against Asif Ali and his relatives with a written complaint, Tiwari said.

Based on the confessions of the accused, police have recovered the murder weapon - a knife - as well as the dupatta, blood-stained clothing of the accused, and their mobile phones.

Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team that uncovered the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)