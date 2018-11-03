Tigress Avni, Believed To Be Responsible For Deaths Of 13 People, Killed

Avni, the tigress believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people over the last two years, has been killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal last night, news agency ANI reported.

In September, the Supreme Court said she could be shot on sight, prompting a flurry of online petitions.

For nearly three months, equipped with the latest technology, 150 ground personnel, elephants and so-called expert trackers and shooters were on a quest to find Avni.

The hunt for the tigress was on, with the help of trap cameras, drones, a pack of trained sniffer dogs and a hang-glider along with a team of Forest Department officials in the vicinity of the Tippeshwar Tiger Sanctuary.The forest department had also hired the services of controversial private marksman Shafat Ali Khan.

Avni was first spotted in the forests of Yavatmal in 2012. DNA evidence links her to 5 of the 13 bodies found in the thickets she inhabits. Biologists and the Forest Department officials who have surveyed the area over the past few years say that there is only one other tiger there, a male tiger. His DNA was found on one of the bodies.