Golden Temple Illuminated Ahead Of Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights on Sunday ahead of the 551st Prakash Parv of the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev, which will be celebrated today.

Visuals from the temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib, showed white, blue and yellow lights adorned on the temple premises.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people saying, "Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates everywhere."

Punjab: Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar illuminated ahead of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UuZM5CRhiG — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

"...I feel that I have special blessings of Guru Sahib as I have always been associated with all activities connected to him. And I feel deeply indebted that Guru Sahib accepted my services. Last year, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was historic," he said.

