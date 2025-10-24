Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Meaning, Date, And Traditional Recipes To Cook At Home

Before dawn on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the streets around gurdwaras glow softly with diyas, and the air hums with the sound of hymns. Volunteers stir huge pots of dal, the aroma of ghee and roasted flour filling the air. Families sit cross-legged on the floor, sharing food, laughter, and faith - a simple yet powerful picture of equality. That is the spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a celebration that unites people beyond boundaries.

Also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. His teachings of compassion, selfless service, and equality continue to shape lives centuries later.

When Is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date And Timings

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The full moon day of the Kartik month (October-November) is considered auspicious for this occasion.

Full Moon Begins: November 4, 2025, at 12:06 PM

Full Moon Ends: November 5, 2025, at 8:18 AM

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Across India and abroad, gurdwaras are beautifully decorated, and prayers are held through the day and night. The festival brings together communities in a spirit of gratitude and service, echoing Guru Nanak's universal message.

Why Guru Nanak Jayanti Is Celebrated

Guru Nanak Jayanti is both a spiritual and social occasion - a reminder to live with humility and compassion. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, compiled in the Guru Granth Sahib, emphasised equality among all, regardless of background or belief.

The celebrations begin two days before the main day with the Akhand Path, a continuous 48-hour reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Early mornings see the Prabhat Pheri, where devotees walk through their neighbourhoods singing hymns, followed by the Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession led by the Panj Pyare, featuring devotional music, community singing, and martial art displays.

But the true essence of the festival shines in the langar, the community kitchen where everyone is welcome to sit together and share a simple vegetarian meal. The langar is not just food - it is a reflection of equality, humility, and shared humanity.

Significance Of Langar During Guru Nanak Jayanti

The langar is where faith turns into action. Volunteers, known as sewadars, spend hours cooking, serving, and cleaning - all as acts of devotion. There is no hierarchy in this kitchen; everyone eats the same food, seated side by side. From business leaders to daily wage earners, everyone is equal here.

If you wish to bring a slice of this warmth home, these traditional dishes inspired by the langar can easily be made in your kitchen. Each one carries the simplicity and soul of the festival.

5 Traditional Langar Recipes To Try For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Kada Prasad

Served as the first offering in every gurdwara, Kada Prasad is a smooth, ghee-rich pudding made with wheat flour, sugar, and ghee. Soft, aromatic, and comforting, it symbolises gratitude and the sweetness of shared blessings. [Click here for the recipe for Kada Prasad.]

Langwali Dal

A slow-cooked combination of urad and chana dal simmered with cumin, ginger, and mild spices. Its creamy, earthy flavour makes it a cornerstone of the langar meal. [Click here for the recipe.]

Photo Credit: iStock

Roti

Warm, soft rotis made from wheat flour are a constant on every plate. Brushed with ghee and served alongside dal and sabji, they are simple, wholesome, and grounding. [Click here for the recipe.]

Aloo Gobhi

Potatoes and cauliflower come together with turmeric, cumin, and coriander to create this homely favourite. A squeeze of lemon just before serving adds the perfect tang. [Click here for the recipe.]

Kheer

Sweet rice pudding made with milk, rice, and sugar or jaggery - slow-cooked until thick and creamy. Garnished with dry fruits, it brings the perfect festive finish to the meal. [Click here for the recipe.]

Photo Credit: Canva

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: A Festival Of Equality And Compassion

Whether it is in the bustling kitchens of a gurdwara or a small pan in your home, Guru Nanak Jayanti reminds us of one thing - kindness. The act of feeding, sharing, and serving reflects the Guru's message more than any ritual could.

As you celebrate this Gurupurab, may every spoonful remind you of the values Guru Nanak Dev Ji stood for - compassion, humility, and equality for all.