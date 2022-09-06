Gold Worth Rs 1.83 Crore Seized At Coimbatore Airport, 1 Arrested

According to an official, the gold was concealed in the waist belt, crude chains from them.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted seven passengers on Monday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah, weighing 3.5 kgs and valued at Rs 1.83 crores. One person was arrested in connection with the matter.

The arrested passenger was identified as Firoz Rahman hailing from Kerala's Kozhikode.

According to an official statement, the gold which was concealed in the waist belt, crude chains and bangles was recovered from them.

"On the basis of specific intelligence gathered, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted seven passengers who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah to Coimbatore by Air Arabia Flight on September 5 in their person. The gold which was concealed in the waist belt, crude chains and bangles were recovered from them. Altogether the total quantity of foreign-origin gold seized is 3.5 kgs valued at Rs 1.83 Crores. In this case, the officers arrested one passenger named Firoz Rahman (Aged 30 years) of Kozhikode whose seized value exceeded Rs 50 lakhs," the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

