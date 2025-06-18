Advertisement

Indian Woman Arrested For Smuggling 1 Kg Gold At Nepal Airport: Cops

Airport security arrested a woman recovering 1 kg 59 grams of gold in a semi-liquid wrapped in plastic from her belongings during the security check.

Kathmandu Airport security arrested the woman, on arrival from Sharjah. (Representational)
Kathmandu:

An Indian woman has been arrested with over one kilogramme of undeclared gold from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal police said.

The airport security arrested Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani on Tuesday night with 1 kg 59 grams of gold in a semi-liquid form, on arrival from Sharjah on board an Air Arabia flight, police said.

The gold was recovered wrapped in plastic from her belongings during the security check, police added.

The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter after taking her into custody. 

